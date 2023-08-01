CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – It may be hard to believe, but the Canfield Fair is less than one month away. This year’s fair will be full of the traditions you’ve come to know and love, but with some newly added touches as well.

“We like to make the fair a tradition, and that’s what a lot of people count on. People come home just for that,” said George Roman, who serves as the fair’s director of concessions and entertainment. “We always have our demolition derby on Friday and the truck and tractor pull on Saturday. Friday night, we have our bike night where we’ll get close to 700 bikes.”

There are two concerts at the grandstand this year. Koe Wetzel will perform on Sunday, September 3 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for this concert are available online on Ticketmaster and start at $69.

Boyz II Men will perform at 7 p.m. on Monday, September 4. Tickets can also be purchased online on Ticketmaster and start at $79.

Also new this year is the expansion of the 4-H Event Center.

But there’s a lot happening before the fair as well, like the online auction of 21 rooster statues to honor the 177th year of the annual event. The statues were sponsored by local businesses and decorated by local artists. The auction is in conjunction with the official ribbon cutting of the Michael Kusalaba Fund of the Youngstown Foundation Event Center.

“As a further fundraiser, now we’re going to have an online auction on August 10 here at the fairgrounds,” said Roman. “Anyone can purchase one of the roosters to display in a business or just to make an investment in the fair.”

The auction is open now and will conclude with a simulcast auction, both in person that evening and online.

This week will also feature the Steel Valley Cluster Dog Show. Hundreds of owners, trainers and their dogs will perform in the show ring, starting this Thursday. You’ll be able to see hundreds of different breeds perform feats like the 100-meter dash, the National Owner Handled Series and the Junior Showmanship competition.

“It’s our last event on the fairgrounds before the fair. It’s one of the largest outdoor dog shows in the country. There will be thousands and thousands of dogs that will come in the next five days,” said Roman. “It’s free to come in. A lot of the owners of the dogs love people to come up, and they can talk about their particular breed, and they are very excited when people do that.”

The 177th Canfield Fair runs August 31 through Labor Day on Monday. For more information on all of the events, visit CanfieldFair.com.