Streaming Live on WKBN.com

WKBN 27 First News This Morning | 5:00am – 7:00am | Weekdays

First News on FOX: Morning Edition | 7:00am – 9:00am | Weekdays

WKBN 27 First News Saturday Morning | 6:00am – 8:00am | Saturday

WKBN 27 First News Sunday Morning | 7:00am – 9:00am | Sunday

WKBN 27 First News at Noon | 12:00pm – 12:30pm | Weekdays

WKBN 27 First News at 5 | 5:00pm – 6:00pm | Weekdays

WKBN 27 First News at 6 | 6:00pm – 6:30pm | Weekdays

First News on FOX at 10PM | 10:00pm – 10:59pm | Daily

WKBN 27 First News at 11 | 11:00pm – 11:35pm | Daily

* Live stream transmission and display quality may vary depending on platform, bandwidth, and mobile/broadband provider. If the stream freezes or is dropped, refreshing your Web browser often successfully resets the stream transmission. When possible, use a Wi-Fi connection to avoid bandwidth charges from your cell phone provider.