Keep Local WKBN

Q: What is happening?

A: DIRECTV [and AT&T U-verse] subscribers are at risk of losing their WKBN-TV station at 11:59 p.m. local time on July 2, 2019. DIRECTV [and AT&T U-verse] has yet to reach a new distribution agreement to allow the cable television provider the right to continue to air your favorite new stories around the Youngstown area.

Q: What other programming could I miss?

A: If DIRECTV [and AT&T U-verse] decide(s) not to carry your local WKBN-TV station, you would lose your local news, emergency service updates and your favorite shows such as the remainder of this season’s Big Brother, the NFL & SEC on CBS and new seasons of NCIS and Young Sheldon.

Q: Where will WKBN-TV programming still be available?

A: No other cable or satellite company is affected; only DIRECTV [and AT&T U-verse] customers are at risk of having their favorite news, comedies, dramas, and sports taken away. Other providers are available including DISH (855-898-6730) and over-the-air with digital antenna.

Q: Are you still negotiating with DIRECTV and/or AT&T U-verse?

A: Yes. We have been negotiating in good faith to establish a mutually agreeable contract with DIRECTV [and AT&T U-verse], proposing fair and reasonable terms for your local WKBN-TV station.

Q: What can I do about this situation?

A: You have choices. Call 800-288-2020 and demand they keep your favorite local news source! You can also contact other local providers – including DISH (855-898-6730) – and switch to make sure you are treated fairly and get the programming you want.