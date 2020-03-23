Team Canada pulls out of 2020 Summer Olympics

Two women take a selfie with the Olympic rings in the background in the Odaiba section of Tokyo, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike spoke Thursday after the World Health Organization labeled the spreading virus a “pandemic,” a decision almost certain to affect the Tokyo Olympics. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The 2020 Summer Olympics is supposed to begin July 24 and run through August 9

(KXAN) — The first country has announced it will not be participating in the 2020 Summer Olympics from Tokyo, Japan as the world continues its battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Team Canada says it will not send athletes to the Games due to COVID-19 risks across the globe, according to a press release.

The Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Committees called the decision “difficult” while also calling for a postponement of the Games for one year until 2021. The committees say they are offering “full support in helping navigate all the complexities that rescheduling the Games will bring.”

The Canadian committees say their focus is on public health as well as the health of their athletes.

“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our athletes and the world community,” the release says.

United States Olympic leaders are facing difficult decisions involving the upcoming Olympics, as well. Leaders from U.S. Track and Field and U.S. Swimming have pushed for a postponement of the Tokyo Games over the last week.

