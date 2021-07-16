Often-injured Cavaliers forward withdraws from Olympics

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WKBN) – According to ESPN, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is reportedly withdrawing from Team USA and will not travel to compete in the Tokyo Olympics.

The report says Love is still working his way back from a calf injury that forced him to miss a significant amount of time last season in Cleveland.

Love released the following statement:

I am incredibly disappointed to not be heading to Tokyo with Team USA. But you need to be at absolute peak performance to compete at the Olympic level and I am just not there yet.”

Last season, Love played in just 25 games and averaged 12.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

He continues to be a subject of trade rumors heading into the NBA offseason.