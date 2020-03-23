Canada says no athletes at Tokyo Games if not postponed

A woman pauses for photos next to the Olympic rings near the New National Stadium in Tokyo, Monday, March 23, 2020. The IOC will take up to four weeks to consider postponing the Tokyo Olympics amid mounting criticism of its handling of the coronavirus crisis that now includes a call for delay from the leader of track and field, the biggest sport at the games. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

TORONTO (AP) – The Canadian Olympic Committee says it won’t send athletes to the Tokyo Games unless they’re postponed for a year.

That makes them the first country to threaten such a move in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The committee sent out a statement saying it was willing to help the International Olympic Committee search for alternatives, but that it would not be safe for athletes to compete in Tokyo in July.

The move came on the heels of an IOC announcement that it would take up to four weeks to consider its options. That includes postponing the games, but the committee doesn’t know what the new date would be.

