YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a woman who was being shot at late Monday afternoon tried to run over the man who was shooting at her.

George Hall, 35, of Thornton Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of felonious assault. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Hall was arrested after police were called about 6:25 p.m. for several reports of gunfire in the area around Thornton Avenue on the North Side.

As one officer was on his way, he encountered Hall, who was standing in the middle of Thornton Avenue.

Reports said Hall dropped to his knees then splayed himself face down on the pavement, where he was handcuffed.

In the 800 block of Bryson Street, police found a car that had been damaged by gunfire. Reports said the woman who was driving the car told police she was driving to Hall’s home to pick up her child and when she turned onto Kensington Avenue, Hall emerged from a home on Thornton Avenue and began firing at her car.

As Hall fired at her car, the woman drove through a yard and some bushes in an attempt to run him over, but did not strike him, reports said.

Police found six shell casings in a driveway and a shell casing on Hall’s porch, reports said.

Reports said when Hall was searched, police also found a live round of 9mm ammunition in his pocket. Reports did not say if police found a gun.

There was a bullet hole in the windshield of the car and in the sunroof, reports said. No one was injured.