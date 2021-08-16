YPD: Woman cut off in traffic, pulled from car, beaten in front of her twins

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Idora Avenue woman is in the Mahoning County jail after reports said she cut a woman off in traffic Saturday, dragged her from her car and beat her with a hammer in front of her children, then later bragged about it on Facebook.

Jamela Chatman, 27, was booked into the jail on a charge of aggravated robbery. She is expected to be arraigned later Monday in municipal court.

Chatman was arrested after police were called about 12:50 p.m. Saturday to Cameron and Gibson avenues for a report of a woman being beaten with a hammer.

When officers arrived, reports said the victim told officers she was driving on Gibson Avenue when a vehicle driven by Chatman cut her off and forced her to stop.

Chatman then got out of her vehicle, ran to the victim’s vehicle, pulled her out and began beating her with her fists and a hammer.

The woman told police she had her five-year-old twins in the car.

A female passenger in Chatman’s car went to the back of the victim’s car and tried to take the children out. The woman later told police she was trying to get the children out of harm’s way.

Chatman took the victim’s keys before leaving, reports said.

Reports said when officers were on the scene, they learned Chatman made a Facebook live video bragging she took the victim’s keys. A woman who was nearby and checking on the victim showed police Chatman’s Facebook page where she made a video threatening the victim, reports said.

Reports said officers found out where Chatman lives and arrested her at her home. They found a hammer there but no keys, reports said.

The woman had cuts on her arm and her scalp but declined medical attention, reports said.