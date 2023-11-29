(WKBN)- The U.S. Food & Drug Administration announced on Tuesday in a press release that some Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines are subject to an emerging safety issue.

According to the FDA, the Philips Respironics’ DreamStation 2 CPAP machine was having thermal issues that caused patient injuries. The machine is used for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea.

The FDA recently received medical device reports (MDRs) associated with issues, such as fire, smoke, burns and other signs of overheating while using the machine. The FDA is in discussions with the company about mitigation strategies for this safety issue and will update the public accordingly.

The FDA released the following statement:

“The FDA is committed to assuring this new safety issue is resolved expeditiously. We will continue to monitor the company’s handling of this, among other safety issues, to ensure they take appropriate steps to mitigate the risk to patients,” said Dr. Jeff Shuren, director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health. “We share the public’s concerns regarding the new and continued safety issues of CPAP machines and certain recalled medical devices manufactured by Philips. Addressing these safety concerns remains a top priority for the FDA.” Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

The FDA recommends that those who use the machine follow the manufacturer’s instructions in the user manual and inspect and examine the machine for unusual smells or changes in appearance before and after each use.

The FDA first became aware of this issue during a routine analysis of the MDRs that were submitted to the FDA. The agency noted a sharp increase (more than 270 reports) in the number of MDRs associated with thermal issues of the machine between Aug. 1, 2023, to Nov. 15, 2023.

Based on the currently available evidence, the FDA does not believe the safety issue with the DreamStation 2 is related to the foam used in the machine. This is a developing situation, and to date, reports gathered and analyzed by the agency indicate the thermal issues may be related to an electrical and/or a mechanical malfunction of the machine, which may cause it to overheat in certain situations.

The FDA said that they continue to closely monitor reports of adverse events related to this issue and will update the public as we become aware of any new, significant safety information.