YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The local Youngstown community is calling for a ceasefire in the Valley.

So far this year, 46 people have been shot in Youngstown and 11 have died.

On Sunday, Youngstown United as One will host a cookout to spread the message “Stop the Violence.”

The event featuring food and music is free from 3 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot at 221 Belmont Ave.

Youngstown Police will be present to pass out free safety gun locks.