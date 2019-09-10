Youngstown police investigate shooting on south side

Breaking News
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating a shooting on the city’s south side.

Police were called about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday to W. Princeton Avenue on reports of a shooting.

According to Capt. Brad Blackburn, a man with a gunshot wound showed up at a house in the 600 block of W. Princeton Avenue asking for help.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital with serious injuries.

Blackburn said they don’t know yet exactly where the man was shot.

Crime scene investigators are on the scene.

