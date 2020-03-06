Youngstown police find $16K inside car used to drive shooting victim to hospital

The 61-year-old victim told police he was walking about 11 a.m. at Oak and Forest streets when he was shot in the knee

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police Thursday found over $16,000 cash in a car that was used to take a man to St. Elizabeth Health Hospital with a gunshot wound to the knee.

The 61-year-old victim told police he was walking about 11 a.m. at Oak and Forest streets when one of two men tried to rob him and shot him in the knee.

The victim said he called his cousin, who lives on the West Side, to drive him to the hospital.

At the hospital, police found $2,049 in cash in his clothes, reports said.

Police later found the car in the 1700 block of Shehy Street and the driver gave officers permission to search the car. Police found $16,330 in a blue plastic bag as well as an additional $124, reports said.

The victim is still being treated at St. Elizabeth.