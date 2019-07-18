Youngstown police: Beware of porch pirates

All those Prime Day orders will be arriving

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – All those items that were ordered this week on Amazon Prime Day and other retailers taking advantage of the summer retail push will be arriving on your doorstep.

Youngstown Police Chief Robin Lees is reminding neighbors to beware of porch pirates.

Lees suggests being at home when the items arrive if possible. He says having a security system won’t always stop a thief.

“Part of the problem you have is a lot of times these people are willing to go up and take something off someone’s porch unknown what it is. You’re dealing with drug dependents and frankly, they don’t care,” Lees said.

You can also schedule to pick up your items at the mail service provider.