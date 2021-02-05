Youngstown-native Browns superfan inducted into ‘Hall of Fans’

Ray ‘Showdawg’ Prisby was one of three finalists for this year’s class of inductees

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown-native Browns fan will be at the Super Bowl and will now be in the Ford Hall of Fans.

Ray ‘Showdawg’ Prisby was one of three finalists for this year’s class of inductees. The winners were announced Friday.

Other fans inducted are Arizona Cardinals fan Kristi Brown and Las Vegas Raiders fan Wayne Mabry.

The three were chosen from a pool of 27,000.

Earlier Friday, the three each received a celebratory knock at their door at a Tampa Bay hotel from Pro Football Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker, keeping to the tradition of notifying the game’s greatest players, coaches and contributors of their election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Ford Hall of Fans recognizes some of the most passionate NFL fans across the country. Each inductee will be honored with a presentation of their own display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame during the annual Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls in August.

Prisby only wears the colors brown and orange and has an encyclopedic knowledge of Browns history and statistics. Since 1961, the United States Air Force veteran has assembled an extensive memorabilia collection that was featured on “Ball Boys” and included in the Cleveland Browns museum at FirstEnergy Stadium.