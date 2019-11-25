Youngstown man pleads guilty in federal drug case

Police say the drugs were sold out of North Side home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of two men indicted in June in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio for selling drugs out of a North Side home entered guilty pleas last week in federal court.

Jamayle Rowland, 28, pleaded Friday before U.S. Judge Dan Aaron Polster to charges of conspiracy to distribute crack and cocaine and distribution of cocaine.

Sentencing is set for March 16.

Rowland and a co-defendant, Anthony Cleveland, also 28, were indicted in June for selling drugs out of a home on Alameda Avenue in September of 2018.

Cleveland faces five counts, including weapons charges.

When federal agents served a search warrant at the home, they found two .40-caliber pistols, including one that had the serial number obliterated, and a .22-caliber semiautomatic rifle.

Also in the home was over 69 grams of crack cocaine, according to the indictment.

Rowland was charged after the indictment said he tried to sell over 20 grams of crack cocaine on Sept. 21, 2018.

Cleveland has a change of plea hearing in his case set for Feb. 25. In federal court, such a hearing often means a defendant will be changing his original plea of not guilty to guilty.