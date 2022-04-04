GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – PinBrew Directors Keith Campanelli and Marvin Ortscheid announced that this year’s event will benefit Project MKC, a non-profit serving vulnerable children and families in Northeast Ohio.

The second annual PinBrew, a pinball and local craft beer festival, will be held at Metroplex Expo Center in Girard on April 7-9.

The family-friendly event will feature over 100 pinball machines and arcade games free to play with paid entry as well as local food vendors and offerings from six local microbreweries. Proceeds from the sale of beer will be donated to Project MKC where 100% of the donation will be used for the non-profit’s programming.

Tickets are available online at www.pinbrewfest.com or are available for purchase at the door.

Project MKC serves 10 area counties with programs that include Best Foot Forward, an initiative to distribute new boots to children, as well as Hope Totes, packages provided to children undergoing chemotherapy at Akron Children’s Hospital of the Mahoning Valley. The non-profit also worked with social service agencies to provide child-care essentials including over 850,000 diapers and over 1.5 million wipes distributed in 2021.

The Youngstown area has significance in pinball history as the first coin-operated pinball machine “Whiffle” was designed and created by Youngstown’s Arthur Paulin and Automatic Industries, Inc. in the 1930s. The first-ever Pinball Festival, “Pinball Expo” was founded by two enthusiasts from Warren and Canfield.

For more information, contact PinBrew Director of Marketing, John Tomsich at johntomsich@gmail.com or 419-989-3790.