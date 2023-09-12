BRONX, New York (WKBN) – The New York Yankees officially selected the contract of former Cleveland pitcher Zach McAllister from Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old has not appeared in a Major League game since 2018. He signed a minor league deal with New York back in August. In 11 games at Triple-A this season, McAllister has posted a 1.62 ERA.

The right-hander pitched for Cleveland for eight seasons from 2011-2018. He was originally acquired by the Indians in a trade with the Yankees, which sent outfielder Austin Kearns to New York.

McAllister was originally a third round draft selection of the Yankees in the 2006 MLB Draft.

He has also spent time with several other organizations including the Tigers, Dodgers, Phillies, Cardinals and Diamondbacks.

In eight seasons in Major League Baseball, McAllister has posted a record of 29-35 with a 4.09 ERA in 280 games.