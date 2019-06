Workers snaked out the lines to be sure there were no obstructions that could cause the sewers to overflow

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The weather forecast shows more rain ahead this week.

The Mahoning County Engineer’s Office had workers out all day Monday, making sure storm drains were clear of debris.

One crew went out along Hendricks Road in Austintown. Some neighboring businesses complained they were getting too much water runoff in the area, especially after times of heavy rain.

Workers snaked out the lines to be sure there were no obstructions that could cause the sewers to overflow.