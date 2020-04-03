Woman hurt in I-80 rollover crash in Mercer County

EAST LACKAWANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A woman was hurt Thursday in a rollover crash on Interstate 80 in Lackawannock Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the 22-year-old woman was traveling west on I-80 in a Pontiac Vibe when she drove off the right side of the road, traveled up the embankment and rolled over three times.

Police say the car traveled 300 feet from the start to where it came to rest on its wheels facing south.

The woman was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital with what police said where suspected minor injuries.