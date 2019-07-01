Woman hit by truck exiting car in Lawrence County

The victim was flown to St. Elizabeth Hospital

TAYLOR TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – State police in Lawrence County are investigating after a woman was hit by a truck Sunday night as she was getting out of her car.

WTAE in Pittsburgh is reporting that the accident happened Sunday night in the township’s West Pittsburgh community.

Police say the woman was a passenger in the car and was exiting the vehicle when she was hit.

The woman was flown by medical helicopter to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

The driver of the truck took off.

Police say the truck may have been a commercial vehicle, possibly a semi-truck.