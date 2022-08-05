YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) –Reports said an East Boston Avenue woman Thursday was booked into the Mahoning County jail for ramming into a car on a South Side street and then hitting one of the occupants with her own car.

Shequila Daniels, 27, is expected to be arraigned later Friday in municipal court. She has been in the Mahoning County jail since her arrest after police were called about 2:20 p.m. Thursday to the 1800 block of Market Street for a report of a fight with a car.

Reports said a man and woman in an SUV told police they were driving east on West Warren Avenue when a car driven by Daniels, who is the man’s ex-girlfriend, rammed his car from behind.

When the people in the car got out, Daniels then hit the woman with her car, reports said.

The woman was not seriously injured.

Daniels was found about two hours later at a home in the 400 block of St. Louis Avenue, where she was taken into custody.