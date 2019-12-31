WKBN First News top stories of 2019

As the sun sets on 2019, who knows what lies ahead

(WKBN) – There were several significant events this past year that reshaped the future of the Mahoning Valley.

2019 will forever be known as the year we lost a plant, gained a plant, lost a newspaper, and started talking about our flooding problems.

Here are the top stories of 2019:

On the second day of 2019, Niles police shot and killed Matthew Burroughs at the Royal Mall Apartments. No charges would be filed against Niles police.

In July, charges were filed against Antonio Gonzales and Paul Bacorn after Gonzales’ 14-year-old son in Greenville died from what police say was abuse.

In Lawrence County’s Union Township, Keith Burley was charged with murdering young Mark Mason, Jr.

July was also when a brawl occurred in a Mahoning County courtroom as Dale Williams was to be sentenced in the killing of Elizabeth Stewart.

Over two weeks in August, Boardman’s Justin Olsen was charged with threating federal law officers and New Middletown’s James Reardon with threating the Jewish Community Center.

In January, Warren’s University of Larchmont Bar was shot up and Ryan Rulong later convicted.

January was also when Mercer County District Attorney Miles Karson resigned after being found guilty of misusing his position and when Claudia Heorig was convicted of murdering her husband.

One of 2019’s biggest stories came on June 28 – the Vindicator announced it was closing.

The day after the final Vindicator was published on August 31, the Tribune Chronicle started its edition of the Vindy.

2019 was when medical marijuana started being sold in Ohio, when the showroom at Boardman’s Donnell Ford was destroyed by fire and when Boardman’s Wagon Wheel motel was closed over safety concerns.

Justin Jennings was named the new CEO of the Youngstown Schools in 2019 and it is when a ruckus broke out at Canfield School Board meeting after police accused the superintendent of not following safety procedures.

2019 is when New Middletown Police Chief Vince D’Egidio resigned after an investigation found sexually explicit videos on his work computer.

We spent the first week of March following the last Cruze as it moved along the assembling line of the General Motors Lordstown plant.

On March 6, the Cruze rolled off the line and many of those who helped build it gathered outside to console each other.

But by November, moods changed as Steve Burns and Lordstown Motors announced plans to reopen the plant and make electric pickups. A month later, GM announced that it would be making batteries for the electric vehicles nearby.

We spent three months covering the Kinsman dam after it washed out on July 20. It reopened months later on Oct. 24.

Boardman, Canfield and Poland also flooded on May 28, which prompted people to demand something be done now.

2019 was when the Southern Park mall demolished the Sears building and announced Debartolo Commons, It’s also when the Youngtown amphitheater opened, and when Tim Ryan ran for President.

Youngstown’s Fire Station 7 closed last year and the firefighters union declared it had no confidence in the chief.

Hubbard Township Trustees threatened to disband the police department, and Farrell won a state championship on its kicker’s first-ever field goal.

2019 is also when we buried both Phil Annarella and Pat Ungaro.

We also spent the year finding people work in our Jobs Now segments.

There was also a young Canfield boy with a form of brain cancer who sat in a fire truck, the first-ever female firefighters in Girard, and the start of the statue of Shotgun Shuba and Jackie Robinson.

2019 – it was the year we lost a plant and a newspaper but added an amphitheater and remodeled mall.

As the sun sets on 2019, who knows what lies ahead.