Winter storm brings snow through Tuesday

Light snow showers today, heavier snow showers this evening and tonight.

Our next winter storm system has arrived! These snow showers will be on-and-off throughout the day with heavier snow arriving by this evening. There will be a slight chance areas to our south could see a wintry mix this evening, but that will be likely short-lived. However, it could hinder some of the snow totals. Total snow accumulations for most of the Valley by Tuesday morning will be between 3-6″ of fresh snow with locally heavier amounts possible. To break it down, Sunday during the day will see around 1″. Sunday evening and overnight will pick up between 1-3″ of additional accumulations. Monday into Tuesday will likely receive another 1-3″ of additional snow. Leftover snow showers taper off by Tuesday, then we warm up mid to late week slightly. On Thursday evening, we could see some rain/snow showers develop, but by Friday it appears to switch back over into all snow.

SUNDAY: Snow showers continuing with breezy conditions. Heavier snow by evening. Wintry mix possible in the evening as well in our southern areas. Accumulations around 1″ additionally during the day. (80%).

High: 33

TONIGHT: Snow showers continuing. Accumulations 1-3″ additionally. (90%).

Low: 25

MONDAY: Snow showers continuing. Accumulations 1-2″ additionally. (80%).

High: 34

MONDAY NIGHT: Snow showers continuing. Accumulations around 1″ additionally. (60%).

Low: 22



WATCHING STORMTRACK SUNDAY-MONDAY. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS THROUGH MONDAY BETWEEN 3-6″ WITH LOCALLY HEAVIER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE



TUESDAY: Snow showers taper off and clouds decrease by the evening (40%).

High: 31

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy.

High: 32 Low: 20

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow showers in the evening (40% PM).

High: 37 Low: 16

FRIDAY: Rain/snow showers possible (40%).

High: 40 Low: 32

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 33 Low: 22