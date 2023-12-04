(NEXSTAR) – If you have an iPhone or other iOS device that doesn’t have automatic updates turned on, you should install the latest security fix immediately, Apple says.

Apple released iOS 17.1.2 and iPadOS 17.1.2 Nov. 30 with a message reading, “This update provides important security fixes and is recommended for all users.”

The Silicon Valley giant didn’t offer many details about the security issue, per its usual procedure. Apple says it doesn’t discuss security issues until an investigation is finished and a fix is made available, out of protection for its users.

Apple did provide some notes with the fix, saying that “processing web content may disclose sensitive information” as well as lead to “arbitrary code execution.”

No additional iOS features were included along with the security fix.

The update can be found by opening Settings -> General -> Software Update.

The software update follows a flurry of headlines after police departments across the country spoke out about Apple’s new NameDrop feature, warning parents that it could be used to exploit a user’s personal information.

Experts, however, say there is no reason to panic or fear that someone can walk past you or your child and use NameDrop to non-consensually access contact information.

Anyone still worried about the feature can always turn it off by accessing Settings -> General -> AirDrop and flip off Bringing Devices Together, which disables NameDrop.