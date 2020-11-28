West Branch boys handle South Range in season opener

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch topped South Range 55-40 in the boys high school basketball regular season opener for both teams.
Jaxon Hendershott led all scorers with 17 points for the Warriors.
Dru DeShields also reached double figures with 10 points in the win.
Nick Wilson, Jed Smith and Josh Gregory tallied 7 points apiece for West Branch.
Mike Patron led the Raiders with a team-high 14 points.
Corey Penick finished with 7 points, while Luke Crumbacher chipped in with 6 points.
West Branch is now 1-0 to start the campaign, while South Range is 0-1.