West Branch boys handle South Range in season opener

(NewsNation Now) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices released its agenda Friday to discuss and vote on the "allocation of initial supplies of COVID-19 vaccine: Phase 1."

According to the announcement, the agenda will include: Phase 1 distribution of initial supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine, clinical considerations for populations, post-authorization safety monitoring update and a vote on allocating the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine.