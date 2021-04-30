Water pressure issues in Weathersfield will soon be gone

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Water pressure issues in Weatherfield Township are one step closer to getting fixed now that a project to build a water tower is about to go out for bid.

Weathersfield Township Trustee Marvin McBride is excited. He’s been pushing for the new water tower since he was elected more than a decade ago.

Land has been cleared near the township administration building for the new water tower.

“I can’t wait until I see the tower up. I really can’t wait,” McBride said. “A man came to me with soap and water in his hair and I said, ‘What’s wrong?’ He said, ‘I just want to show you how much water pressure we got in this town.’ That day, I said I’ll do everything I can to get a water tower.”

The Trumbull County Sanitary Engineer’s Office is spearheading the project.

“It was brought about to equalized those pressures and to get the higher pressure to those residents in the higher elevations and also to assist in any firefighting activities that may be needed,” said Gary Newbrough, interim sanitary engineer.

The water tower site was donated by Continuing Healthcare Solutions. The project includes building a 130-foot water tower, with a capacity of 250,000 gallons to stabilize water pressure throughout the system. New lines will also be installed to redirect water flow.

“During high demand- low demand, the pressure should stay relatively the same throughout the day,” Newbrough said.

The total cost of the project is estimated at around $3.9 million. Most of it will be paid for through a 0% grant from the Ohio Public Works Commission, with the remaining quarter covered by a low-interest loan through the Ohio EPA. Officials hope to put it out for bid next week.

“We’re tying up some loose ends right now. Those are our tentative dates, but that’s what we’re really shooting for at this point,” said Scott Verner, assistant sanitary engineer.

McBride credits everyone who worked on the project, including other trustees, for getting it to where it’s at.

“We now are going to have a water tower,” he said.