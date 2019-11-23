Watching for rain and some snow this weekend

Saturday starts dry - Watching for showers into the afternoon

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Colder.
Low: 24


Saturday: Increasing clouds. Rain showers developing into the afternoon and evening. Mixing with snow into Saturday night.
High: 45 Low: 24


Saturday night: Rain showers mixing to snow showers. Light snow accumulation possible.
Low: 31


Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower or flurry early.
High: 43 Low: 31


Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 48 Low: 32


Tuesday: Partly sunny. Small risk for a late day shower. (20%)
High: 53 Low: 36


Wednesday: Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 49 Low: 41


Thursday: Party sunny. Chance for a snow shower/flurry early.
High: 40 Low: 32


Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 38 Low: 28

