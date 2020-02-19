WATCH: Winter temps return to the Valley

Expect a chilly Wednesday with highs only reaching into the lower 30s. Clouds will be decreasing through the day however there will be light breeze making it feel colder.

Mostly clear skies for this evening will give way to cold temperatures as overnight lows drop into the upper teens. Clouds return for Thursday, however highs will only be in the mid 20s.

Warmer air starts to return for Friday with highs in the mid 30s under mostly sunny skies. Even milder air lingers through the weekend with highs in the mid and upper 40s. More clouds will arrive on Sunday ahead of our next system which will be here on Monday morning. There could be a wintry mix of precipitation for the Monday morning commute before changing over to rain. Check back often on the progress of this next system.