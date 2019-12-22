WATCH: Winter starts with a warming trend through Christmas

Clear skies for the overnight with temperatures dropping to 25 or 26 in most spots by sunrise on Sunday. After a chilly start, expect sunny skies and milder temperatures to return to the Valley for the second half of the weekend. Highs will reach the upper 40s on Sunday afternoon under mainly sunny skies.

Not quite as cold for Monday morning as overnight lows will be around 30 degrees to start the holiday workweek. Seasonably warm air will move into the Northeast and the Ohio Valley over the next few days. Highs on Monday afternoon will be in the lower 50s under mostly sunny skies.

More clouds on Tuesday as a dry cold front crosses the region. This means slightly cooler temperatures on Tuesday, however highs will still be in the mid and upper 40s in the afternoon.

Christmas Day will be mild with highs near 50 with more clouds than sun.

