WATCH: Windy weather brings changes to the Valley

STRONG winds tonight as our Record Breaking warmth on Saturday is pushed eastward. A strong cold front with bring gusty winds into the Valley with 20-30 mph sustained winds and potential gusts of 50-60 mph.

You can expect cloudy skies, rain showers with possible downpours tonight, along with those gusty winds overnight. Temperatures will just continue to plummet to the upper 30s by sunrise.

Highs will occur just after midnight on Sunday, so temperatures will be tricky as they will be falling until around noon or so. Most of the daytime temperatures will be in the mid 30s though.

Milder air returns on Monday as highs rebound to near 50 degrees, and even warmer on Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s and a late day chance of a few rain showers.

