Mainly dry Sunday with highs in the upper 30s. Chance for rain or snow again tonight but accumulation will be less than an inch. Mercer county will likely see the best of the snow.

We start the work week off dry and in the 40s. An active weather pattern as we get to midweek. Rain to snow chances Tuesday and Wednesday. Another more intense system holding rain threat arrives Thursday night into Friday morning.

Temperatures next weekend in the 40s and 50s.