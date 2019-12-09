WATCH: Wet start to the work week

Rainis likely for your Monday. Temperatures are warm this morning in the mid 40s and working into the low 50s this evening.

Showers scatter this evening and taper overnight. Tuesday we start the day warm in the 40s but falling temperatures bring the possibility of a wintry mix with the few lingering showers.

A midweek cold blast is expected. We struggle to get to the mid 30s both Wednesday and Thursday while overnight lows fall to the upper teens. By Friday, we warm back to slightly above average temperatures, in the mid 40s.

Next weekend the rain returns late Friday into Saturday. Possible snow mixing in on Sunday.