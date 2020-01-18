WATCH: Weekend winter storm breakdown

Snow to rain, then back to snow for your Saturday

(WKBN) – A winter weather advisory is in place across the Valley through the afternoon. The advisory expires in Columbiana County at 1 p.m., Mahoning and Trumbull counties at 3 p.m. and Mercer county at 7 p.m.

For an hour-by-hour breakdown of the winter storm, press “play” on the video above.

The biggest impacts are slippery road conditions with snow and potential for ice. Winds will be gusty, up to 40 mph.

The system tracks through the Valley, turning from snow and wintry mix to rain this afternoon then back to snow later tonight. We have a push of warm air this afternoon boosting us to the upper 30s for highs, but an arctic air mass takes over late tonight and numbers fall to the teens.

Scattered snow continues Sunday and Monday as colder air sticks around through midweek.