WATCH: Weekend washout wraps up on Sunday

The radar is very active with the remnants of once Tropical Storm Olga. Plenty of rain overnight with another 1/4″ to possibly 1/2″ of additional rainfall through Sunday morning. Cloudy skies across the entire region due to this moisture-laden low-pressure system.

Our Future Tracker keeps the clouds across the area and brings additional rain showers into the Valley overnight and into the early morning hours of Sunday. Rain will begin to taper off during the late morning hours. By noon, clouds and wind will remain. Highs will be in the lower 60s. Cloudy skies for the evening hours with clearing overnight and into Monday morning. Overnight lows will be in the lower 40s under clear skies. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-60s with mostly sunny skies across the Valley.

For the latest radar updates, hour-by-hour forecasts and the complete seven-day forecast, download the new and improved WKBN app to your phone to stay connected to the Storm Team 27 weather center.