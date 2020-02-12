WATCH: Wednesday weather update

This system will start with rain but it is going to turn bitterly cold by Thursday night and Friday.

We have two systems coming together. Lots of moisture is moving up from the south and at the same time a very strong cold front is coming down from the north. As these systems combine and stall over OH / PA, the chances of precipitation will linger through Friday.

This will make for a prolonged event and produce all types of wintery precipitation – such as chilly rain, accumulated snows and possible sleet.

This event will start off as plain rain in the Valley around 3-4pm. Precipitation will begin as rain, then turn to snow and then mix back to rain. A brief period of Icing could begin between 9-11 p.m. Wednesday.

At the time of this report, a winter weather advisory will go into effect at 4 p.m. Wednesday for Trumbull County and is expected to last until 10 a.m. Thursday.

Trumbull County could pick 2” – 4” of snow along with rain. Snow accumulations could range from one to 3 inches in Mahoning and Columbiana Counties before rain mixes in with the snow.

Much colder air and lake effect snow showers will be developing as this system exits on Thursday night. The colder air, along with scattered snow showers, could create icy conditions. Highs today will be in the upper 30s. Highs by Friday will in the upper teens to around 20 degrees.

