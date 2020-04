Warmer in the low and mid 60s today. Scattered rain arrives late Saturday and lingers for the first half of Sunday. Cooler Sunday, in the low 50s.

The work week starts off in the mid 50s with sunshine on Monday.

Rain returns Tuesday, storms are possible Wednesday with more widespread rain but temperatures warmer in the low 60s. Temperatures drop off Thursday and Friday back in the 50s as we slowly dry out.