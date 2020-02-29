WATCH: Warmer second half of weekend

A cold night ahead with clearing skies. Lows in the mid and upper teens. Quite the rebound for temperatures on Sunday, highs in the mid and upper 40s with plenty of sunshine!

The work week however, gets unsettled. Clouds increase Sunday night ahead of scattered rain showers Monday and Tuesday. Those showers taper off late Tuesday into Wednesday morning and by the afternoon we sit dry. Temperatures through the work week will be well above average in the mid and upper 40s.

By next weekend, slightly cooler in the low 40s and only an isolated chance for a rain snow shower on Friday.