WATCH: Warm weekend continues

A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until 8am in Trumbull and Mahoning counties but all areas of the Valley could see some fog.

Another warm day, muggy to start. Highs in the mid 70s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

Sunday, a few isolated showers or storms midday but a better chance for rain and storms in the evening and overnight as a cold front approaches Monday morning. Highs Sunday in the 70s.

The work week is a little gloomy. Highs only in the 60s with scattered showers. Next weekend — Memorial Day Weekend — will warm back up to the 70s with increasing sunshine.