WATCH: Warm and windy, plus rain

A wind advisory is in place across the Valley until 10 am Sunday morning. A few showers, but also peaks of sun Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the upper 60 range. This evening a well developed line of rain washes over the valley with gusty winds, 40-50+ mph gusts possible.

The wind continues overnight as temperatures hold in the upper 40s. Showers wrap up by morning. Falling temperatures through the afternoon, by afternoon we’ll be in the mid 30s.

The work week continues to be mild in the 40s and 50s. With some midweek ran chances mainly Wednesday and Thursday.