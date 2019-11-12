WATCH: Update on overnight snow threat

Snow showers and cold temperatures for a few days

FORECAST:

Tonight:   Rain mixing to snow. 1 to 3 inches possible. (100%)
Low: 20

Tuesday:  Cold and gusty. Lake effect snow showers.  Additional 2 to 4 inches possible under snowbands.A trace to an Inch outside of snowbands. (80%)
High:  27

Tuesday night:  Scattered snow showers.  A Trace to 2” possible under snowbands.  Cold with record low temperatures.
Low:  13 (Record is 17 set in 1986)

Wednesday:  Cold. Snow shower or flurry early. Partly sunny.(40% AM)
High:  29  Low:  13

Thursday:  Partly sunny.
High:  37  Low:  23

Friday: Partly sunny.
High:  38  Low:  23

Saturday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  39  Low:  19

Sunday:  Partly sunny.
High:  42  Low:  24

Monday:  Partly sunny.
High:  45 Low:  28

