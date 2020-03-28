WATCH: Unsettled weekend weather

Round of rain and storms Saturday and Sunday. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds, heavy rains and potential for hail. Some dry pockets midday will be mixed in as temperatures warm to the upper 60s.

Overnight Saturday and Sunday morning a cold front passes over bringing the threat for more thunderstorms. Sunday afternoon, skies dry out but winds will be gusty reaching 40+mph. Temperatures Sunday reach 70 for some.

The work week holds the isolated risk for some showers most days. Sunshine mixes in amidst the showers. Temperatures will be more moderate, near 50 midday and in the 30s overnight.