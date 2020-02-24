WATCH: Tracking rain along with mild temps

Clouds, mild temps and rain for the beginning of the workweek

Clouds will increase overnight. Temperatures will remain mild, with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

Monday will be mainly cloudy with temperatures again well above normal. Highs again will be near 50 degrees. Rain will arrive after sunset and will last through the night and into Tuesday. Tuesday will a rainy day with occasional showers with highs in the upper 40s.

Rain showers will again plague the forecast on Wednesday, however colder air will follow and change the rain showers to snow showers. Temperatures will start off mild on Wednesday but fall into the mid 20s by Thursday morning.

Much colder air settles in for the remainder of the workweek and last into the weekend. Snow will arrive on Thursday and snow will linger through Saturday. Highs will not reach the freezing mark until Sunday.

