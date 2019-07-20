WATCH: The weekend of extreme heat

WEATHER ALERTS

Areal Flood Warnings for Mercer county until 8am and Trumbull county until 12:30pm today.

Excessive Heat Warnings for Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties

Heat Advisories for Mercer and Lawrence counties until 8pm today.

Temperatures in the mid 90s this afternoon and feels like temperatures upwards of 100 degrees.

Isolated pop up showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening. A better chance for a line of rain and storms to drift into the Valley from the Great Lakes overnight Saturday into Sunday. Rain and storms continue Sunday into Monday, off and on through the evening.

Tuesday, cooler and drier air moves in and stays with us through the work week with mostly sunny skies.



