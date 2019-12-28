WATCH: The mild weather stretch is coming to a close

High pressure in place means another quiet weather day. Clouds and sun with temperatures in the mid and upper 40s for your Saturday.

Saturday night into Sunday morning, showers arrive from the west. Rain is likely and lasts through Monday. Showers could be moderate to heavy at times. The rain turns to some wintry mix and potential for snow as we head toward New Year’s Eve. With the passing system, winds get gusty Monday and Tuesday.

We turn slightly cooler for the start of 2020, but still above average. Midday highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s and overnight lows in the 20s and 30s. A few chances for rain or snow late next week.