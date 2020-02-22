WATCH: Tapping into sunshine and warmth this weekend

Sunshine and 40s for your Saturday afternoon. Breezy, with wind speeds in the teens at times, gusts pushing 20s. Tonight and tomorrow stay quiet and dry. Saturday night temperatures fall into the upper 20s and Sunday afternoon we’re near 50 for our high.

Keeping an eye on unsettled weather for your work week. Scattered showers begin Monday and linger through the work week. A passing cold front midweek turns the rain to the chance for snow and sends our temperatures into the 20s and 30s for highs.