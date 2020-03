Dry skies and warmer temps for the start of the week

Clouds clear from north to south today, temperatures rise to the mid 40s for most. Clear overnight and in the upper 20s. Clouds build once again Monday ahead of the chance for showers Tuesday. Rain will be spotty and temperatures the first half of the work week hover around 50.

The next rea threat for wet weather lies Thursday into Friday. Next weekend will be colder in the upper 30s with some sun.