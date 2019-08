Off and on showers and a strong storm possible

Pop up showers and a rumble of thunder through the middle of the day are possible with high heat and humidity. Temperatures will make their way to the upper 80s this afternoon.

The better storm chance lies this evening into the night before we dry out Monday morning. Strong storms and an isolated severe one are possible.

Active weather continues with pop up storm chances until Thursday when cooler, drier air works in and the sunshine returns in full force.