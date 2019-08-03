WATCH: Soak up the Saturday sun!

Lots of sunshine in your Saturday forecast with highs in the mid 80s. Tonight, we remain clear with lows in the upper 50s.

Sunday, some more moisture returns bringing the possibility of an isolated shower or storm midday. This will be brief and I’m not tracking strong storms associated at this time.

The work week becomes unsettled Tuesday night with an approaching front. Scattered rain and storms are likely Wednesday and continue to be scattered until the weekend. Temperatures remain fairly steady until they slip through the low 80s and into the 70s by next weekend.