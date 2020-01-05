WATCH: Snow To End The Weekend

Another system bring more light snow to the Valley tonight. Minor accumulations are likely in spots as an Alberta Clipper zips through the region.

Morning clouds will give way to some sunshine on Monday with highs back to near 40 degrees. Even warmer on Tuesday. However, the clouds will return after highs in the lower 40s with another fast-moving clipper system. Chances of snow arrive late on Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Along with a few flurries, it will be breezy and colder for Wednesday with highs only in the lower 30s, which is normal for this time in January.

Our pattern starts to shift and warm up beginning on Thursday. It will be mostly cloudy on Thursday with highs in the mid 40s. A series of southern US systems will bring more rain and warmer temperatures into the Ohio Valley for Friday and Saturday.

Right now, we are looking at soaking rains and highs in the mid 50s for both Friday and Saturday.