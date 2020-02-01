WATCH: Snow returns for Friday Night

A weak trough is currently crossing the Valley and bringing a few flurries and snow showers for the evening hours. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s with mostly cloudy skies after midnight.

Mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs reaching 40 degrees, before another weak system crosses the region. A few rain / snow showers likely on Saturday afternoon before changing to snow showers and flurries for Saturday evening. Overnight lows will be around 30 degrees by Sunday morning.

Milder temperatures return for Sunday and Monday with highs reaching the mid 40s on Sunday and mid 50s on Monday.

A series of fast-moving systems will plague the first workweek of February. First, a rain system on Tuesday, then two more rain / snow systems for Wednesday and Thursday. Finally, colder air filters in the area for Friday with scattered flurries and more seasonable temperatures.

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple or Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.